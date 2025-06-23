Sinnema Named Director of the American State Bank Sports Complex

Sioux Center, IA — Dordt University and the City of Sioux Center have announced Patrick Sinnema as the director of the American State Bank Sports Complex. He will begin the position on July 14.

“We are excited to welcome Patrick to the American State Bank Sports Complex team and continue the great success and growth the facility has seen over the last couple of years. Patrick’s background and experience will make this a smooth transition and I’m looking forward to his leadership at the dome,” said Sioux Center City Manager Scott Wynja.

Sinnema comes to the position with over 13 years of facility management, coaching and collegiate athletic administration experience. Most recently Sinnema served as the Northwestern College Associate Athletic Director, overseeing athletic facilities and operations. The 2011 Dordt University graduate has been in the position at Northwestern since June 2021.

The American State Bank Sports Complex recently celebrated two years of hosting a wide variety of events drawing participants and spectators from across the state and region. Sinnema will be responsible for leading and administering all programs associated with the facility.

“Patrick brings a unique combination of administrative and coaching experience, making him extremely qualified to lead the efforts at the American State Bank Sports Complex,” said Dordt University Director of Athletics

Darin Keizer

. “I look forward to working with him as he builds on the excellent reputation the facility has hosting community, high school, and college events.”

The American State Bank Sports Complex, a joint venture between Dordt University and the City of Sioux Center, has received state awards for excellence in service and marketing and continues to see an increase in bookings and events.

“I’m excited to join a team, and a facility, with an outstanding reputation and dedication to service. The ASB Sports Complex is an impressive joint-venture between Dordt and the City of Sioux Center, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to walk alongside these community leaders to help promote spiritual, mental and physical wellness. I’m thankful to the complex’s team for welcoming me into this role. I look forward to continuing the excellent work Trent Roose and crew have been doing there, while also exploring options to grow the facility’s reach as a premier recreational destination in the Midwest!” said Sinnema.

Sinnema has more than 15 combined years of baseball, basketball and golf coaching experience at both the high school and college levels including six years as assistant baseball coach at Dordt.

The American State Bank Sports Complex is a 470-foot by 250-foot air-inflated indoor turf facility. Designed to host athletic competitions and practice, wellness activities, and other events, the venue draws approximately 250,000 visits annually.