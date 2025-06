IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIM WEB UPGRADES ARE WORKING

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT MERGED ITS SYSTEM FOR FILING UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS INTO THE IOWAWORKS SYSTEM USED TO TRAIN AND FIND PEOPLE NEW JOBS AT THE START OF THE MONTH.

WORKFORCE DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS THEY MADE THE MERGE WITHOUT MAJOR TECHNICAL ISSUES.

THERE WERE A FEW THINGS THAT POPPED UP THAT THEY HAD TO ADJUST.

TOWNSEND SAYS THEY ADDED EXTRA PEOPLE TO ANSWER THE PHONES AS THEY GET THE SYSTEM UP AND RUNNING.

SHE SAYS THE THE GOAL WITH THE UPGRADE WAS TO MAKE THINGS EASIER.

YOU CAN GO TO IOWAWORKS.GOV TO FILE FOR UNEMPLOYMENT OR LOOK FOR A NEW JOB.

RADIO IOWA