IOWA U.S. LAWMAKERS WEIGH IN ON IRANIAN BOMBINGS

THE SIX IOWA REPUBLICANS WHO SERVE IN CONGRESS ARE EXPRESSING SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP’S DECISION TO BOMB THREE NUCLEAR SITES IN IRAN. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA POSTED A MESSAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA THANKING PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR OBLITERATING IRANIAN NUCLEAR FACILITIES.

U-S SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS KEEPING THE U-S-A SAFE IS THE NUMBER ONE RESPONSIBILITY OF PRESIDENT TRUMP AND SECOND DISTRICT CONGRESSWOMAN ASHLEY HINSON SAYS PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS MADE IT CLEAR THAT IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A PATH TO A NUCLEAR WEAPON AND SHE SAYS NOW THEY WON’T.