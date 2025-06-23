Iowa Finance Authority and the Iowa REALTORS® Celebrate Homeownership Month with Two Statewide Initiatives

In celebration of National Homeownership Month, the Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) and Iowa REALTORS® today announced two statewide initiatives, one for future homeowners and another for industry professionals to elevate the importance of homeownership across Iowa.

“Homeownership not only empowers families to build generational wealth and achieve financial stability, but it is also an economic catalyst, with home sales spurring additional investments in our communities,” said IFA Director Debi Durham. “With June marking National Homeownership Month, this is the perfect time to highlight the power of homeownership, and the steps Iowans can take to achieve it.”

“Iowa’s homeownership rate stands at an impressive 71.5% and is among the highest in the nation,” said Iowa REALTORS® CEO Gavin Blair. “We’re proud that our state remains one of the most affordable places to buy a home, and we’re committed to ensuring even more Iowans can experience the pride and security that comes with owning one.”

Meaning of Homeownership Contest

The Meaning of Homeownership contest invites Iowans who have not yet owned a home to share what homeownership would mean to them. Participants are asked to submit a short, written reflection and a photo that captures their homeownership dream. Up to five winners will be selected to receive a $1,000 gift card and will be connected with homeownership resources, educational tools and programs to help turn their dream into reality. Entries will be judged on creativity, thoughtfulness, clarity of homeownership aspirations and the quality of their photo.

Iowa Homeownership Incubator

In addition to celebrating future homeowners, IFA and Iowa REALTORS® are also calling on housing professionals to think big about the future of homeownership through the annual Homeownership Incubator Pitch Competition.

Now in its fourth year, the Incubator challenges lending institutions, real estate brokerages and housing organizations to submit bold, creative proposals focused on advancing financial literacy and awareness of homeownership assistance programs, especially those supporting low-to-moderate-income Iowans.

Proposals must include partnerships with community or business organizations and should focus on creativity and impact. Finalists will pitch their ideas live at the HousingIowa Conference in Cedar Rapids on September 3. The winning team will receive $20,000 to bring their vision to life.

Submissions for both initiatives are due by 5:00 p.m. CDT on August 1, 2025. More information and entry details are available at iowafinance.com/homeownership.