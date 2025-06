INATTENTIVE MOTORIST STRIKES NEBRASKA PATROL CRUISER AT CRASH SCENE

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAD A SECOND TROOPER’S PARKED PATROL CAR STRUCK BY A MOTORIST IN THE PAST 10 DAYS SUNDAY.

THE LATEST CRASH HAPPENED NEAR PAXTON AS TROOPERS AND KEITH COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE 80 NEAR MILE MARKER 140.

THERE WERE NO INJURIES IN THAT CRASH, BUT THE INVOLVED VEHICLE WAS BLOCKING BOTH LANES OF WESTBOUND TRAFFIC.

WHILE CREWS WORKED TO CLEAR THE CRASH, MULTIPLE TROOPERS WERE PERFORMING TRAFFIC CONTROL.

A WESTBOUND HYUNDAI SANTA FE DROVE OVER SEVERAL LIGHTED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICES BEING USED TO CLOSE THE PASSING LANE, AND NEARLY HIT A TROOPER’S CRUISER PARKED ON THE INSIDE SHOULDER AND MEDIAN.

A QUARTER MILE LATER, THE VEHICLE STRUCK A DIFFERENT TROOPER’S CRUISER PARKED BLOCKING BOTH LANES OF TRAFFIC TO PROTECT THE CREW WORKING ON THE FIRST CRASH.

THE TROOPER SAW THE VEHICLE COMING AND WAS ABLE TO RUN TO SAFETY.

THE DRIVER OF THE HYUNDAI WAS NOT INJURED, BUT WAS CITED BY THE KEITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FOR RECKLESS DRIVING, DISOBEYING A TRAFFIC CONTROL VEHICLE, AND FAILURE TO MOVE OVER.

Photos from Nebraska State Patrol