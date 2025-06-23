Governor Reynolds Applauds JBS Investment in Perry

Governor Kim Reynolds welcomed the announcement that JBS USA will make a significant new investment in Perry, Iowa, a move that will bring renewed economic vitality to the community. JBS is one of the world’s leading food companies, providing protein and food solutions to customers and consumers across the globe. The company processes, prepares, and packages fresh, further-processed and value-added premium protein products under a variety of highly recognized brands.

JBS USA, headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, plans to invest $135 million in a new state-of-the-art 150,000 square foot facility to produce fresh sausage. The company plans to create 250 jobs within the first three years of operations and eventually employ 500 in subsequent years. The Iowa Economic Development Authority board approved $12 million in tax benefits for this project through the High Quality Jobs program at its meeting earlier today.

“Today’s announcement is tremendous news for Perry and the entire state of Iowa,” said Governor Reynolds. “This investment by JBS reflects confidence in Iowa’s workforce, our strong agricultural economy, and our commitment to growing vibrant communities. At a time when Perry has faced real challenges, this investment brings renewed hope and opportunity for the hardworking families who call this community home.”

JBS currently has operations in Council Bluffs, Marshalltown and Ottumwa, employing more than 5,300 Iowans. The new Perry facility, which is expected to be fully operational in late 2026, will serve as one of the company’s key prepared foods operations and play a vital role in Iowa’s globally recognized food processing industry.

“This investment aligns with our ongoing commitment to Iowa, our producer partners, team members and the U.S. market as we look to build a best-in-class sausage production facility,” said Wesley Batista Filho, JBS USA CEO. “We are grateful to the state of Iowa for their continued support, and we look forward to being part of the Perry community — creating quality jobs and economic opportunity in the region.”