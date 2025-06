HANSEN HONORED FOR MCCOOK LAKE RECOVERY EFFORTS

IT’S BEEN ONE YEAR SINCE FLOODWATERS RUSHED THROUGH THE MCCOOK LAKE AREA, DESTROYING HOMES AND INFRASTRUCTURE IN UNION COUNTY, NORTH SIOUX CITY AND RIVERSIDE.

ONE PERSON WHO HAS WORKED TIRELESSLY SINCE THAT TIME TO HELP MCCOOK LAKE RESIDENTS IN THEIR RECOVERY IS RENAE HANSEN OF THE MCCOOK LAKE IZAAK WALTON LEAGUE.

HANSEN SPOKE AT THE SIOUX CITY ROTARY CLUB MONDAY, AND WAS SURPRISED WHEN THE CLUB PRESENTED HER WITH THEIR ANNUAL “SERVICE ABOVE SELF” AWARD FOR HER EFFORTS:

ROTARY4 OC……BEING THERE FOR THEM. :27

IN THE PAST YEAR HANSEN HAS HELPED ORGANIZE RECOVERY EFFORTS STARTING WITH FOOD AND WATER FOR RESIDENTS JUST AFTER THE FLOOD HAPPENED, TO HELPING RECRUIT HUNDREDS OF VOLUNTEERS TO HELP WITH SALVAGE AND REBUILDING EFFORTS AT MCCOOK LAKE:

ROTARY5 OC….I CAN’T WALK AWAY. :26

HANSEN SAYS THE RECOVERY IS ONGOING, AND NOT EVERYONE DECIDED TO REBUILD:

ROTARY6 OC…….COME OUT AND HELP US. :23

HANSEN SAYS SOME STATE OFFICIALS WILL VISIT MCCOOK LAKE LATER THIS WEEK TO SURVEY THE RECOVERY PROGRESS.

YOU MAY FIND OUT HOW TO HELP ONLINE ON THE MCCOOK LAKE IZAAK WALTON LEAGUE FACEBOOK PAGE OR BY CALLING THEM AT 712-251-0491.