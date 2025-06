3RD NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CAR IN 2 WEEKS STRUCK AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT

3RD NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CAR IN 2 WEEKS STRUCK AT SCENE OF...

THE THIRD NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CRUISER IN LESS THAN TWO WEEKS.PARKED AT THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT HAS BEEN STRUCK BY ANOTHER DRIVER.

THE LATEST ONE HAPPENED MONDAY EVENING IN OMAHA AND RESULTED IN THE STATE TROOPER BEING INJURED.

TROOPERS WERE PERFORMING TRAFFIC CONTROL ON INTERSTATE 80 NEAR 50TH STREET FOR A SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH THAT WAS BLOCKING THE SHOULDER AND ONE LANE OF TRAFFIC.

WHILE A TROOPER’S UNIT WAS PARKED, WITH EMERGENCY LIGHTS ACTIVATED, A BOX TRUCK STRUCK THE CRUISER.

THE TROOPER INSIDE THE CRUISER WAS INJURED.AND WAS TRANSPORTED TO BERGAN MERCY HOSPITAL WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ASKED THE OMAHA POLICE DEPARTMENT TO INVESTIGATE THE CRASH.

Photo by Nebraska State Patrol