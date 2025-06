DROWNING REPORTED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE RECOVERED THE BODY OF A MAN WHO DROWNED SATURDAY EVENING AT A RURAL SWIMMING AREA.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED A CALL AROUND 7 PM OF A MISSING PERSON AND POSSIBLE DROWNING AT KELLEN’S PONDEROSA LOCATED ON K-49.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE 27 YEAR OLD MALE HAD BEEN AT THE LOCATION SWIMMING WITH FRIENDS AND HAD GONE

MISSING.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY DIVE TEAM ALONG WITH THE IOWA D-N-R AND SIOUX COUNTY DIVE TEAM SEARCHED THE WATER AND RECOVERED THE BODY OF THE DECEASED MALE.

A MEDICAL EXAMINER FOUND THAT THE CAUSE OF DEATH WAS DROWNING.

THE NAME OF THE DECEASED HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED..