THUNE & FISCHER COMMENT ON BOMBING OF IRAN

U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER JOHN THUNE OF SOUTH DAKOTA ISSUED THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT ON THE U.S. BOMBING OF IRANIAN NUCLEAR FACILITIES::

“THE REGIME IN IRAN, WHICH HAS COMMITTED ITSELF TO BRINGING ‘DEATH TO AMERICA’ AND WIPING ISRAEL OFF THE MAP, HAS REJECTED ALL DIPLOMATIC PATHWAYS TO PEACE.

THE MULLAHS’ MISGUIDED PURSUIT OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS MUST BE STOPPED,

AS WE TAKE ACTION TO ENSURE A NUCLEAR WEAPON REMAINS OUT OF REACH FOR IRAN, I STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP AND PRAY FOR THE AMERICAN TROOPS AND PERSONNEL IN HARM’S WAY..

=========================

U.S. SENATOR DEB FISCHER OF NEBRASKA, WHO SERVES ON THE SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE, RELEASED THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO THE UNITED STATES STRIKING IRAN’S NUCLEAR SITES:

“FOR DECADES, IRAN HAS CHANTED ‘DEATH TO AMERICA’ AND PLEDGED TO WIPE ISRAEL OFF THE MAP. WHEN FOREIGN ADVERSARIES PLEDGE TO DESTROY US,

WE SHOULD BELIEVE THEM.

PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS ALWAYS BEEN CLEAR: IRAN MUST NEVER OBTAIN A NUCLEAR WEAPON, AND I AGREE.

HIS ADMINISTRATION TOOK THE NECESSARY STEPS TO KEEP A NUCLEAR WEAPON OUT OF IRAN’S REACH, AND I AM GRATEFUL TO THE SERVICE MEMBERS WHO SUCCESSFULLY CARRIED OUT THE MISSION”.