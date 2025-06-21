Levo Credit Union Donates to Charity to Celebrate Grand Opening

Sioux City, IA – Levo Credit Union is holding a Grand Opening Celebration this week at its Singing Hills Branch at 4530 Singing Hills Boulevard in Sioux City, Iowa. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 26, at 4 p.m., where Levo will donate $1,000 to Food 4 Thought, an effort organized by East Middle School teachers to send weekend food home with kids who need a little help. Around 65 students per week collect a Food 4 Thought bag on Fridays to supplement their food over the weekend.

“These are kids who might otherwise go hungry on the weekends, and we don’t want that for any child,” says Staci Page, volunteer with Food 4 Thought. “We are so grateful to Levo for seeing the growing need and being willing to help us meet it.”

Levo is also holding a food drive for Food 4 Thought through September 30. Items needed include fruit snacks, macaroni and cheese cups, juice boxes, microwave popcorn, and gallon-sized plastic zipper baggies.

“We encourage people to stop in, check out what we have to offer, and drop a food item or two in our bin to help out kids in need,” says Levo Executive Vice President Preston Meline. “We are challenging our fellow Siouxland businesses to join us in sponsoring this wonderful effort. Community service is part of who we are, and we know it’s part of Siouxland too.”

For more information about Food 4 Thought or to donate, go to: //levo.org/food-4-thought .

Levo opened the former Heritage Bank branch at 4530 Singing Hills Boulevard in January, when former Heritage customers officially became Levo members. It’s holding loan specials and drawings for more than $1,200 in prizes during its weeklong grand opening celebration, which runs from June 23-27. The specials include in-branch auto loans for discounted rates as low as 3.99% from June 23-27. You must stop by the branch during that time to get the discounted rate.

Levo has served the Sioux Falls area since 1934, most recently the counties of Minnehaha, Lincoln, Turner, and McCook. Levo’s services include checking and savings accounts, auto loans, mortgage loans, home equity loans, credit cards, and business loans. The hours of the Singing Hills branch are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For details on the Singing Hills Grand Opening go to //levo.org/grand-opening .

In December 2023, Levo announced an expansion of its service area from 4 counties around Sioux Falls to 29 counties along the I-29 corridor in South Dakota, Iowa, North Dakota, and Minnesota. With the opening of the Singing Hills branch, Levo now has 36,000 members and 7 branches. It also serves all 29 counties through online services. Levo plans to open another branch in Fargo, North Dakota, by early 2026.