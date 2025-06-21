Bondurant leads state in certified sites, adding fifth location

Des Moines, IA – The city of Bondurant has achieved its fifth development-ready industrial site through the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s (IEDA) Certified Sites program – more than any other community in Iowa.

The newly designated Ross Certified Site includes nearly 83 acres northeast of the Des Moines metro area. It is strategically positioned near Interstate 80, Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 65 and offers completed due diligence such as environmental and archaeological reviews, utility assessments and mitigation planning – helping companies reduce risk and speed up their timelines.

“Bondurant continues to raise the bar when it comes to preparing sites for investment,” said Debi Durham, director of IEDA and the Iowa Finance Authority. “Their success demonstrates how forward-thinking leadership and regional collaboration can pave the way for the next generation of Iowa’s economy.”

Today, Durham joined local officials to commemorate the accomplishment.

The IEDA Certified Sites program, launched in 2012, aims to meet the growing demand for project-ready industrial locations across Iowa.

Bondurant’s track record of site readiness has already attracted major investment. The city’s first certified site, announced in 2019, was quickly secured by Amazon for its central Iowa fulfillment center. The Myers Industrial Site, certified in 2022, is located east of Hubbell Avenue/U.S. Highway 65 and south of Northeast 78th Avenue, with zoning that supports a wide variety of industries. Two additional sites earned certification last year.

“This is a powerful milestone for Bondurant,” said Mayor Doug Elrod. “It reflects our long-term commitment to strategic growth, business-friendly development and creating a future-ready community.”

Zoned for light industrial use, the Ross Certified Site is well-suited for a range of operations. Its central Iowa location provides convenient access to a strong regional workforce, modern infrastructure and metro-area amenities.

“This achievement positions Bondurant as a premier destination for industry and innovation,” Elrod added. “We are excited to continue building partnerships that bring quality jobs and investment to our city.”

Site certification is one of the fastest-growing trends in the site selection business, enabling states to compete for high-impact projects. Since the Iowa Certified Sites program began, it has attracted more than $2.23 billion in capital investment to the state.

The certification process is overseen by Quest Site Solutions, a national site selection firm that ensures every site meets or exceeds rigorous certification standards.