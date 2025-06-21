Home Grow Siouxland 2025 IHSAA State Baseball tourney for 3A & 4A – Lewis and... Grow SiouxlandPodcast 2025 IHSAA State Baseball tourney for 3A & 4A – Lewis and Clark Park By JB - Jun 21, 2025 1 SHARE Facebook Twitter Jay Wright, Co-Athletic Director – Bishop Heelan High School Member of local organizing committee discussing bringing the 2025 IHSAA State Baseball tourney for 3A and 4A to Sioux City and Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park. https://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Grow-Siouxland-062125.mp3