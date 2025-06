THREE HURT IN DAKOTA COUNTY ACCIDENT

DAKOTA COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE RELEASED DETAILS ABOUT A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT THURSDAY AFTERNOON THAT INJURED THREE PEOPLE.

THE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 2:30 PM AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 110 AND HIGHWAY 20 WHEN A JEEP LIBERTY RENEGADE, DRIVEN BY 33-YEAR-OLD MIGUEL

ALDERETE, AND A FORD F-150 PICKUP, DRIVEN BY 69-YEAR-OLD PAUL IRELAND COLLIDED.

AUTHORITIES SAY ALDERETE’S VEHICLE WAS NORTHBOUND ON HIGHWAY 110 WHICH HAS A STOP SIGN AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 20.AND FAILED TO YIELD THE RIGHT OF WAY TO A SEMI TRACTOR TRAILER IN THE SOUTHBOUND TURN LANE OF HIGHWAY 20.

ALDERETE TRAVELED ACROSS THE INTERSECTION AND WAS STRUCK BY IRELAND’S WESTBOUND VEHICLE. IRELAND AND HIS WIFE, 62-YEAR-OLD PATRICIA IRELAND, SUFFERED SERIOUS INJURIES AND WERE TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL FOR EMERGENCY TREATMENT.

ALDERETE WAS ALSO TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH LESS SERIOUS INJURIES.

THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS ALDERETE DID NOT HAVE A VALID DRIVER’S LICENSE AT THE TIME OF THE ACCIDENT AND CHARGES AGAINST HIM ARE PENDING FOLLOWING THE OUTCOME OF THE INVESTIGATION.