JUNE JAM TO ROCK HISTORIC 4TH STREET

DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY IS TAKING IT BACK TO THE NINETIES SATURDAY WITH THE ANNUAL JUNE JAM MUSIC FESTIVAL.

ORGANIZER KELLY QUINN SAYS THE FESTIVAL WILL BE BIGGER THAN EVER ON HISTORIC 4TH STREET BETWEEN FLOYD BOULEVARD AND VIRGINIA STREETS.

QUINN SAYS THE FREE MUSIC FESTIVAL TAKES PLACE FROM NOON UNTIL MIDNIGHT:

ATTENDEES CAN IMMERSE THEMSELVES IN SUN AND FUN, MOVING BETWEEN STAGES AND BARS TO DISCOVER DRINK SPECIALS, GAMES, A FOAM PARTY AND SELFIE STATIONS.