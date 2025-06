HOUSES AVAILABLE AT ISABELLA SQUARE DEVELOPMENT

CONSTRUCTION IS CONTINUING OF SEVERAL HOMES ON THE FORMER SITE OF SIOUX CITY’S WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL IN THE AREA OF WEST 5TH AND ISABELLA STREETS.

JILL WANDERSCHEID OF THE CITY’S NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES SAYS A LOT HAS HAPPENED SINCE THE FIRST DIRT WAS MOVED FOR THE PROJECT A LITTLE OVER A YEAR AGO:

ISABELLA4 OC………..IN OUR COMMUNITY. :16

SIX HOMES HAVE BEEN FINISHED WITH FIVE MORE TO BE CONSTRUCTED SOON.

TWO OF THE FIRST SIX HOMES HAVE SOLD TO QUALIFIED BUYERS AND FOUR ARE STILL AVAILABLE.

A NEW CITY PARK WILL ALSO BE CREATED IN THAT NEIGHBORHOOD, ALONG WITH RESURFACING OF THE STREETS..

JULIE SCHOENHERR OF THE CITY COUNCIL HAS SUPPORTED THIS PROJECT FROM ITS BEGINNING STAGES:

ISABELLA5 OC…APPLICATION PROCESS. :16

WANDERSCHEID SAYS EACH HOME FEATURES FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENTS, THREE BEDROOMS,ONE OR TWO BATHROOMS. AND AN ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE.

THE SALE PRICE OF EACH BRAND-NEW HOME RANGES FROM $230,000 TO $240,000.

ISABELLA6 OC….NOT CITY FUNDS. :20

INTERESTED BUYERS MUST QUALIFY FOR A CONVENTIONAL LOAN AND MEET ANNUAL INCOME REQUIREMENTS.

FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO SEE IF YOU QUALIFY, VISIT ISABELLASQUARE.COM.