HEAT MOVES MUNICIPAL BAND WEEKEND CONCERT INDOORS

BECAUSE OF THE PREDICTED OPPRESSIVE HEAT THIS WEEKEND, THE SIOUX CITY MUNICIPAL BAND’S CONCERT ON SUNDAY, JUNE 22ND AT 7:30P.M. IS BEING MOVED TO EPPLEY AUDITORIUM ON THE CAMPUS OF MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY AT 3625 GARRETSON.

THIS WEEK, THE BAND LED BY CONDUCTOR MICHAEL PRICHARD WILL FEATURE TROMBONE SOLOIST NICKOLAS SAWYER, A RECENT SIOUX CITY EAST HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATE.

THE SUMMER CONCERTS ARE PRESENTED BY THE SIOUX CITY PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT, AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH JULY 20.

AGAIN, THE CONCERT BEGINS AT 7:30PM SUNDAY EVENING IN EPPLEY AUDITORIUM.