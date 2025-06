CHELSTAD TO GIVE PRESENTATION ON “UNCLE JOHN” MURAL

AN ICONIC LOCAL ROCK AND ROLL HISTORY MURAL IS NOW ON DISPLAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

THE UNCLE JOHN’S CEILING MURAL, BY ARTIST PAUL CHELSTAD, IS BEING SHOWN FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL WEEKS.

MUSEUM CURATOR MATT ANDERSON SAYS UNCLE JOHN RECORDS AND TAPES WAS SIOUX CITY’S PREMIER INDEPENDENT RECORD STORE FOR OVER 30 YEARS:

ANDERSON SAYS THE MURAL FEATURES A LOT OF FAMILIAR NAMES:

ANDERSON SAYS YOU CAN MEET THE ARTIST WHO PAINTED THE MURAL THIS SUNDAY AT THE MUSEUM:

THE FULL MURAL IS ON DISPLAY AT THE MUSEUM’S GALLERY THROUGH OCTOBER 5TH.