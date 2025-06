CHAD BENSON NAMED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT DR. ALBERT MOSLEY’S SERVICE AT THE SCHOOL WILL END JUNE 30TH.

MOSLEY HAS BEEN HIRED AS THE NEW PRESIDENT OF BETHUNE-COOKMAN UNIVERSITY IN DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA.

MORNINGSIDE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED THEIR CHAIRMAN, CHAD BENSON, AS INTERIM PRESIDENT. PAST BOARD CHAIR CURT WHITE WILL ASSUME THE ROLE OF CHAIR OF THE BOARD.

BENSON, A 1990 GRADUATE OF MORNINGSIDE, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT FOR A TWO-YEAR TERM AS THE BOARD EVALUATES LONG-RANGE STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES AND TIMING FOR THE UNIVERSITY’S NEXT PRESIDENTIAL SEARCH.

BACK IN MID-FEBRUARY, MORNINGSIDE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAD EXTENDED PRESIDENT MOSLEY’S CONTRACT THROUGH JUNE 30TH OF 2030.

DR. MOSLEY JOINED MORNINGSIDE IN 2022.