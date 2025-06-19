SIMPCO Hosts Annual Trailblazer Challenge

Sioux City, IA — The 2025 Trailblazer Challenge, hosted by SIMPCO, is underway this summer. The challenge encourages the public to “explore Siouxland’s beautiful trails and landmarks now through September 1st and earn raffle entries for awesome prizes from local businesses.”

The event is free to join. For every trail segment or landmark you visit, you earn one raffle entry. AT the end of the summer, there will be a raffle to win prizes donated by local businesses. To sign up, download the GooseChase App on your phone and use Join Code ZSMIFZ to get started.

SIMPCO, aka the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council, is a council of governments serving the tri-state area of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.