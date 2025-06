SHRINE WHITE HORSE PATROL TO APPEAR IN ICE CREAM DAYS PARADE

THE FAMED ABU BEKR SHRINE WHITE HORSE MOUNTED PATROL WILL BE AMONG THE FEATURED PERFORMERS TAKING PART IN SATURDAY MORNING’S ICE CREAM DAYS PARADE IN LE MARS.

RICH PORTER IS THE CAPTAIN AND TREASURER OF THE SHRINE WHITE HORSE UNIT:

PORTER HAS BEEN RIDING WITH THE WHITE HORSE MOUNTED PATROL FOR 33 YEARS:

THE HORSE PATROL WAS FORMED IN 1920 BY A GROUP OF STOCKYARD’S EMPLOYEES, WHO WERE ALSO MEMBERS OF THE SHRINE.

PORTER SAYS THESE ARE SPECIAL HORSES.

THE CROWD-PLEASING EQUESTRIAN UNIT IS PART OF THE OVERALL MISSION OF THE SHRINE.

THE ICE CREAM DAYS PARADE BEGINS AT 9:30 SATURDAY MORNING WITH CLOSE TO 90 UNITS PARTICIPATING.

IT WILL RUN FROM 8TH STREET SOUTH, DOWN CENTRAL AVENUE, THROUGH THE DOWNTOWN, ENDING AT 2ND STREET NORTH.