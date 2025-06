SC SCHOOLS RECRUITING SCHOOL BUS DRIVERS

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT IS LOOKING FOR BUS DRIVERS.

ANYONE WHO IS INTERESTED IN DRIVING FOR THE SCHOOL DISTRICT ARE INVITED TO ATTEND AN UPCOMING BUS DRIVER RECRUITMENT FAIR.

EACH FAIR WILL BE HELD FROM 10 AM TO 2 PM WITH THE FIRST ONE NEXT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25TH AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL LOCATED AT 2001 CASSELMAN STREET.

THE NEXT ONE IS WEDNESDAY, JULY 9TH AT SPALDING PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ON 4101 STONE AVENUE.

THERE WILL ALSO BE DRIVER RECRUITMENT FAIRS WEDNESDAY, JULY 23RD AT THE CLARK EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER AT 4315 HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 6TH AT: LOESS HILLS ELEMENTARY LOCATED AT 1717

CASSELMAN.

STARTING PAY FOR BUS DRIVERS IS $23.52 PER HOUR WITH OPPORTUNITIES TO EARN EXTRA PAY.

PAID TRAINING IS ALSO PROVIDED TO DISTRICT BUS DRIVERS.