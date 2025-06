South Sioux City, NE — The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for It’s All About Me Bridal Boutique on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 2 pm.

“At It’s All About Me Bridal, we believe every woman deserves to shine on her special day. From breathtaking bridal gowns to show-stopping prom and homecoming dresses, we offer a stunning collection designed to make you feel elegant, and unforgettable,” the business wrote on their Facebook page.