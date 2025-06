NAACP TO HOLD JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

TODAY (JUNE 19TH) IS JUNETEENTH, A FEDERAL BLACK HOLIDAY WHICH COMMEMORATES THE EMANCIPATION OF ENSLAVED PEOPLE IN THE UNITED STATES.

SIOUX CITY’S NAACP WILL HOSTING THE LOCAL CELEBRATION THIS EVENING FROM 5PM-8PM AT THE SIOUX CITY MUSEUM LOCATED DOWNTOWN AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.

THE HOLIDAY WAS FIRST CELEBRATED IN TEXAS, WHERE ON THAT DATE IN 1865, IN THE AFTERMATH OF THE CIVIL WAR, ENSLAVED PEOPLE WERE DECLARED FREE UNDER THE TERMS OF THE 1862 EMANCIPATION PROCLAMATION.

THERE WILL BE MUSIC AND THE EVENING ALSO BRINGS AWARENESS WITH SOME OF THE TRADITIONAL RED FOOD SUCH AS WATERMELON, RED VELVET CAKE AND STRAWBERRY SODA WHICH SYMBOLIZE THE BLOODSHED AND RESILIENCE OF THOSE WHO FOUGHT FOR FREEDOM.