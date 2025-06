IOWA JOBLESS RATE EDGES UP SLIGHTLY

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS THE STATE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE INCREASED AGAIN SLIGHTLY IN MAY AS MORE PEOPLE STARTING LOOKING FOR A JOB

NEWJOB1 OC…….DAY OF THE WEEK” :14

THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WAS THREE-POINT- SIX PERCENT IN MAY.

THERE HAVE BEEN CONTINUED LAYOFFS IN MANUFACTURING, WHICH IS DOWN 84-HUNDRED JOBS THIS YEAR AND IN THE PROFESSIONAL AND BUSINESS SERVICE, AND FINANCIAL INDUSTRIES.

TOWNSEND SAYS THE IOWA ECONOMY IS STILL DOING WELL.

NEWJOB2 OC……..RELATIVELY QUICKLY” :22

TOWNSEND SAYS THOSE COMING BACK INTO THE JOB MARKET RECENTLY HAVE BEEN MAINLY WOMEN.

NEWJOB3 OC…….MAY BE” :10

SHE SAYS THE LABOR MARKET CAN HANDLE PEOPLE COMING BACK TO WORK, AND THOSE WHO HAVE LOST A JOB.

NEWJOB4 OC……TO GIVE THEM” :15

TOWNSEND SAYS IOWA HAS A LABOR PARTICIPATION RATE THAT’S FIVE POINTS HIGHER THAN THE NATIONAL RATE, AND ALSO HIGHER THAN OTHER STATES WHICH HAVE A LOWER UNEMPLOYMENT RATE.

RADIO IOWA