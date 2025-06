HAUSMANN TO BUILD NEW NEBRASKA STATE PENITENTIARY

THE COMPANY WHO CONSTRUCTED WOODBURY COUNTY’S NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER WILL BUILD A NEW NEBRASKA STATE PRISON.

NEBRASKA CORRECTIONS HAS SIGNED AN “INTENT TO AWARD” WITH HAUSMANN CONSTRUCTION OF LINCOLN FOR THE FACILITY TO REPLACE THE STATE PENITENTIARY.

HAUSMANN WAS THE LOWEST BASE BIDDER AT 313-MILLION-300-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

THE LEGISLATURE APPROPRIATED 350-MILLION FOR CONSTRUCTION.

OTHER COSTS, INCLUDING LAND AND DIRT WORK, WILL BE COVERED THROUGH THIS AND OTHER CORRECTIONS FUNDING.

STATE CORRECTIONS IS FINALIZING THE CONTRACT, WITH CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN EARLY FALL.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO OF WOODBURY LEC