CAMP HIGH HOPES RIBFEST FUNDRAISER SET FOR BATTERY PARK

CAMP HIGH HOPES WILL HOLD ITS ANNUAL RIBFEST FUNDRAISER THIS SATURDAY AT THE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO’S BATTERY PARK.

SARAH MORGAN THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE SPECIAL NEEDS CAMP, SAYS THE GATES OPEN AT NOON:

MORGAN SAYS THOSE TEAMS TAKE THEIR COOKING SERIOUSLY AS IT IS A SANCTIONED KANSAS CITY BBQ SOCIETY COMPETITION WITH TROPHIES AWARDED:

SATURDAY’S HIGH TEMPERATURE MAY REACH 102 DEGREES, BUT MORGAN SAYS THEY WILL HELP YOU BEAT THE HEAT IN BATTERY PARK:

THOSE ATTENDING RIBFEST ARE HELPING RAISE FUNDS TO HELP SEND KIDS, TEENS, AND ADULTS WITH DISABILITIES, CHRONIC ILLNESSES, AND SPECIAL NEEDS TO CAMP HIGH HOPES:

RIBFEST IS PRESENTED BY SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS.

YOU MAY ORDER TICKETS AND WRISTBANDS IN ADVANCE BY GOING ONLINE TO CAMP HIGH HOPES DOT COM.

KSCJ FILE PHOTO