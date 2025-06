USD Opts In To NCAA Settlement

THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA IS OPTING INTO THE NCAA SETTLEMENT TIED TO THE HOUSE V. NCAA LAWSUIT.

THAT MOVE MEANS USD CAN NOW SHARE REVENUE DIRECTLY WITH STUDENT-ATHLETES, AND KEEP ALL CURRENT ATHLETES ON THE ROSTER.

ATHLETIC DIRECTOR JON SCHEMMEL SAYS THE DECISION WON’T HURT THE SCHOOL FINANCIALLY FOR NOW, AND IT LOCKS IN BENEFITS AHEAD OF A JULY 1ST DEADLINE.

HE ADDS THAT USD ATHLETES AREN’T EXPECTING TO GET RICH REGARDLESS BECAUSE THEY’RE THERE FOR THE EXPERIENCE.

OTHER SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOLS HAVEN’T MADE A DECISION YET.