SCOOPER HERO HELPS BEGIN LE MARS ICE CREAM DAYS CELEBRATION

ICE CREAM DAYS ARE OFFICIALLY UNDERWAY IN LE MARS,

THE ANNUAL FESTIVAL IN THE ICE CREAM CAPITAL OF THE WORLD GOT UNDERWAY WEDNESDAY MORNING WITH THE NAMING OF SEVEN-YEAR-OLD ELIZA SITZMANN OF LE MARS AS THE FIRST SCOOPER HERO.

SCOOPER1 OC…IS THE PARADE. :11

ELIZA, THE DAUGHTER OF CASSIE AND JOE SITZMANN OF LE MARS WAS CHOSEN BY DRAWING FROM CLOSE TO 30 ENTRIES.

SHE DIPPED THE FIRST CEREMONIAL SCOOP OF ICE CREAM TO OFFICIALLY KICK-OFF ICE CREAM DAYS.

BETH MEYER, MANAGER OF THE WELLS VISITOR CENTER AND ICE CREAM PARLOR, SAYS ELIZA REIVES SEVERAL SWEET REWARDS AND WILL INDEED GET TO RIDE IN THE PARADE:

SCOOPER2 OC……..THIS WEEK. :22

MEYER RECALLED LAST YEAR’S KICK-OFF FOR ICE CREAM DAYS WHEN FORMER STATE LEGISLATOR RALPH KLEMME, SCOOPED THE FIRST DIP:

SCOOPER3 OC……THAT WAY. :18

ICE CREAM DAYS RUNS THROUGH SATURDAY IN LE MARS.

YOU MAY FIND A SCHEDULE OF EVENTS BY GOING ONLINE TO ICECREAMDAYS.COM