Homer, NE — Weather-related delays are impacting road work on Highway 75 north of Homer, NE. Work previously scheduled to begin June 23 is now delayed to August 11. The Nebraska DOT anticipates the project will still be completed later this summer.

Constructors, Inc., of Lincoln, is the prime contractor for the five-mile project. Work includes fly ash shoulder re-stabilization, asphalt surfacing, earth shoulder construction and seeding.