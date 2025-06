IA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD TRAINS IN LOUISIANA

THREE WEEKS AFTER SEND-OFF CEREMONIES ACROSS IOWA, NEARLY 4,000 IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS ARE DEEP INTO ONE OF THE MOST RIGOROUS AND REALISTIC TRAINING EXPERIENCES THE U.S. ARMY OFFERS AT THE JOINT READINESS TRAINING CENTER AT FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA.

COLONEL TONY SMITHART, THE 734TH REGIONAL SUPPORT GROUP COMMANDER, SAYS THE TRAINING EVENT INCLUDES THE 2ND BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM, 34TH INFANTRY DIVISION, AND NEARLY 1,800 SOLDIERS FROM ACROSS THE STATE PREPARING FOR AN UPCOMING MOBILIZATION IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE.

BRIGADIER GENERAL DEREK ADAMS, IOWA’S LAND COMPONENT COMMANDER, EMPHASIZES THE IMPORTANCE OF THIS TRAINING:

84 SOLDIERS FROM THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD’S 113TH CAVALRY IN SIOUX CITY AND ANOTHER GROUP FROM THE 113TH STATIONED IN LE MARS WILL EVENTUALLY BE HEADED TO THE MIDDLE EAST IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE.

THE JOINT READINESS TRAINING CENTER EXPERIENCE IS ONE OF THE FINAL VALIDATION STEPS BEFORE A UNIT IS DEEMED READY TO DEPLOY.

Photo from Iowa National Guard