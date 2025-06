DNA EVIDENCE HIGHLIGHTS UNION COUNTY MURDER TRIAL

MORNING TESTIMONY CENTERED AROUND DNA EVIDENCE IN THE 3RD DAY OF THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF 41-YEAR-OLD ALFREDO CASTELLANOS-ROSALES IN UNION COUNTY DISTRICT COURT AT ELK POINT SOUTH DAKOTA.

HE IS CHARGED IN THE APRIL, 2023 STABBING DEATH OF 23-YEAR-OLD JORDAN BEARDSHEAR AT HER DAKOTA DUNES APARTMENT.

JESSICA KIRKPATRICK, A FORENSIC INVESTIGATOR WITH THE STATE FORENSIC LAB IN PIERRE WAS QUESTIONED AT LENGTH BY ATTORNEYS ABOUT HER D-N-A FINDINGS FROM THE MURDER SCENE AND OTHER RELEVANT EVIDENCE GATHERED IN THE CASE:

BLOOD ON A KNIFE BLADE ENTERED AS EVIDENCE ALSO TESTED POSITIVE FOR BEARDSHEAR’S BLOOD, AS DID OTHER ITEMS PRODUCED AS EVIDENCE.

THE DEFENSE ATTORNEY FOR CATELLANOS-ROSALES NOTED THAT HIS DNA WAS NOT POSITIVELY IDENTIFIED ON ANY OF THOSE ITEMS:

THE PROSECUTION COUNTERED THAT IT DOESN’T MEAN SOME OF THE ITEMS ABSOLUTELY DIDN’T HAVE THE SUSPECT’S DNA ON THEM:

THE JURY TRIAL WILL NOT CONVENE THURSDAY BECAUSE OF THE JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY.

IT WILL CONTINUE ON FRIDAY AT 9AM IN ELK POINT.

