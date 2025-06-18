Buena Vista To Name Basketball Court In Honor Of Bernie Saggau

Buena Vista University is proud to announce that the basketball court inside Siebens Fieldhouse will now be known as Saggau Family Court, honoring the late Bernie Saggau, a 1949 BVU graduate and longtime supporter of the University.

Saggau, who passed away on May 10 at the age of 96, leaves behind a remarkable legacy as a student-athlete, coach, official, administrator, and tireless advocate for young people.

His name is synonymous with Iowa athletics, having served as Executive Director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association for 38 years. His impact reaches far beyond any single title.

“We are proud to name the court in recognition of Bernie’s extraordinary commitment to BVU, our student-athletes, and the state of Iowa,” said BVU President Brian A. Lenzmeier, Ph.D.

“His leadership, generosity, and lifelong example of service have left a lasting mark on this institution and all who knew him.”

A native of Denison, Iowa, Saggau was recruited to Buena Vista in 1945 and quickly distinguished himself in athletics.

He earned Little All-American honors in football, won championships in track and field, and competed in basketball.

In 1969, he was inducted with the first class into the BVU Athletics Hall of Fame.

Throughout his life, Saggau embodied BVU’s motto, Education for Service.

He began officiating high school basketball games as a student in Storm Lake and went on to become a nationally respected referee in football and basketball.

He gave motivational speeches in 45 states and across Europe and is believed to have spoken to more Iowa students than anyone else in state history.

Saggau served on the BVU Board of Trustees for 23 years and was recognized as a Sir John Templeton Life Trustee in 2019.

In one of his final acts of generosity, he arranged for members of BVU’s Class of 2025 to receive a university-branded mug and a personal note welcoming them into the alumni family.

In his note, he encouraged graduates to lead lives of purpose and service.

“The naming of the Saggau Family Court is a meaningful tribute to a man who spent his life building up others through athletics, education, and personal connection,” said Lenzmeier.

“We are grateful to honor Bernie in this way, and we extend our continued prayers to his children, Rebecca and Dr. David Saggau, as they plan a celebration of life for their father on Friday.”

The naming of Saggau Family Court, which also honors Bernie’s late wife, Lois (Kretzinger) Saggau, a 1950 BVU graduate, is part of BVU’s Building Champions campaign, which was launched this year to enhance athletic facilities and provide student-athletes with a competitive and meaningful experience grounded in tradition and excellence.

A dedication ceremony for Saggau Family Court is planned for later this fall.