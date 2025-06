Sioux City, IA — Carnival rides, food, music, games and more will return to the Tyson Events Center parking lot for the Sioux City Summer Fest from June 20 to July 3, 2025. Unlimited ride wristbands cost $35.

The festival will have face painting, henna tattoos, and caricatures, as well as giant yellow chair selfies every day. Other attractions include multiple appearances from DJ Tapatio, the “Blaze Amaze Fire Show” on June 21 and 22, and photo opportunities with costumed characters.