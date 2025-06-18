13th Annual Cottonwood Days to be held in Dakota City

Dakota City, NE — The 13th Annual Cottonwood Days will be held on June 20 -22, 2025 in Dakota city. The city-wide celebration will include the “Battle of the Badges” softball game, featuring the Dakota City Fire Department versus the Dakota County Deputies, on Friday. Saturday’s events include a parade at 11 am, a car show at Cottonwood Grove Park, and fireworks sponsored by O’Dell’s Auto Sales and Service at the Dakota City Fire Hall.

“This year is going to be epic,” the Dakota city Community Foundation wrote in a Facebook post. “Thank you to all of our sponsors and the small group of individuals that put this event on every year that showcases what Dakota City is all about!”