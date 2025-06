TESTIMONY CONTINUES IN CASTELLANOS-ROSALES MURDER TRIAL

THE TRIAL CONTINUED TUESDAY IN ELK POINT, SOUTH DAKOTA FOR 41-YEAR-OLD ALFREDO CASTELLANOS-ROSALES, THE MAN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE 2023 STABBING DEATH OF 23-YEAR-OLD JORDAN BEARDSHEAR AT HER DAKOTA DUNES APARTMENT.

AMONG THE WITNESSES CALLED TUESDAY MORNING WAS CHRISTIAN CRANE, A FRIEND OF THE VICTIM WHO FOUND BEARDSHEAR’S BODY IN HER HOME IN THE WELLINGTON APARTMENTS.

CRANE WENT TO HER APARTMENT AFTER RECEIVING A CALL FROM ANOTHER FRIEND CONCERNED THAT BEARDSHEAR HAD NOT SHOWN UP FOR WORK AND WAS WORRIED.

BEARDSHEAR’S COUSIN, WHO WAS A MANAGER AT THE WELLINGTON KNEW CRANE AND ALLOWED HIM ACCESS INTO THE BUILDING.

WHEN HE WENT UPSTAIRS, HE FOUND HER APARTMENT DOOR WAS CLOSED BUT NOT LOCKED.

CRANE THEN WENT IN TO CHECK ON BEARDSHEAR:

BODYFOUND1 OC…….FROZE AND WALKED OUT.

HE SAID HE DIDN’T THINK IT WAS REAL, BUT CALLED 9-1-1 FROM THE HALLWAY OUTSIDE BEARDSHEAR’S APARTMENT.

PROSECUTORS PLAYED THE 9-1-1 CALLS MADE BY CRANE AS CASE EVIDENCE.

FIRST RESPONDERS TO THOSE CALLS ALSO TESTIFIED DURING THE TRIAL TUESDAY.

AUDIO COURTESY KTIV