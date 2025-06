SIOUXLAND SPORTS ACADEMY 13-U VOLLEYBALL TEAM WINS NATIONAL TITLE

THE SIOUXLAND SPORTS ACADEMY 13 AND UNDER VOLLEYBALL TEAM IS COMING HOME FROM ORLANDO, FLORIDA AS NATIONAL CHAMPIONS.

TUESDAY, THE SIOUXLAND VOLLEYBALL CLUB TEAM WON THE AAU 13-UNDER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP, DOMINATING BY HAVING ONLY LOST ONE MATCH THE ENTIRE TOURNAMENT.

FLYNN PETERSON, TINSLEY SORENSEN, AND LEIANA ELDRIGE WERE NAMED TO THE ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM WITH ELDRIDGE ALSO BEING NAMED MVP.

THE COACHES LEADING THIS TEAM INCLUDE MONICA CHAMBERLAIN, EMILY MOGENSEN, AND SIDNEY CHAMBERLAIN ALL OF SIOUX CITY.

PLAYERS ON THIS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM INCLUDED LEIANA ELDRIDGE (SBL), ANNA HEGARTY (HEELAN), FLYNN PETERSON (VERMILLION), TINSLEY SORENSEN (DAKOTA VALLEY), LYLA BOGGS (SBL), OLIVIA MOGENSEN (SC NORTH), BRYNN CASKEY (SC EAST), LYNDI CHAMBERLAIN (SC NORTH), AND HADLEY MATTHIES (KEARNEY).

“WE ARE SO PROUD OF THIS GROUP AND THEIR GRIT AND RESILIENCE THIS SEASON. THEY ARE ANOTHER GREAT EXAMPLE OF SIOUXLAND KIDS BEING ABLE TO COMPETE WITH ANYONE IN THE COUNTRY.

WE ARE SO PROUD OF THE COACHES AND ATHLETES AND CAN’T WAIT TO HANG THEIR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP BANNER FOR ALL TO SEE,” STATES SIOUXLAND VOLLEYBALL CLUB DIRECTOR, MADDIE WRIGHT.