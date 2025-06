SHELDON TO HOST ANNUAL RISEFEST CHRISTIAN MUSIC EVENT

THE ANNUAL RISEFEST CHRISTIAN MUSIC FESTIVAL IN SHELDON, IOWA IS SCHEDULED FOR THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY.

ROB ROOZEBOOM OF RISE MINISTRIES SAYS THERE ARE SOME GREAT CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ACTS SCHEDULED TO PERFORM ON FRIDAY:

HE SAYS SATURDAY ALSO HAS A GREAT LINEUP:

ROOZEBOOM SAYS PLENTY OF PEOPLE CAMP OUT AT THE FAMILY FRIENDLY EVENT:

THERE WILL BE 19 FOOD VENDORS ON HAND IN THE GIANT FIELD AREA AND SEVERAL ORGANIZATIONS SUCH AS STEMM AND THE FELLOWSHIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES WILL BE REPRESENTED.

ROOZEBOOM’S FAITH REMAINS STRONG AS HE IS WHEELCHAIRBOUND AND BATTLING MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY:

RISEFEST IS ACROSS THE ROAD FROM O’BRIEN COUNTY IMPLEMENT IN SHELDON.

YOU CAN PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE AT RISE MINISTRIES DOT COM.