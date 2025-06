SEVERAL APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED BY THE CITY FROM PEOPLE INTERESTED IN BECOMING THE NEXT CITY MANAGER OF SIOUX CITY.

COUNCILMAN MATTHEW O’KANE SAYS INTERVIEWS WILL BEGIN SOON AFTER THE APPLICATIONS ARE SCREENED:

MIKE COLLETT IS SERVING AS INTERIM CITY MANAGER FOLLOWING THE RECENT RETIREMENT OF BOB PADMORE AS CITY MANAGER.