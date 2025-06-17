Public Invited to Iowa DOT Hearing in Hinton

Hinton, IA — Please join the Iowa DOT for a Public Hearing to share your thoughts on a proposed project on U.S. 75 in Hinton on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, between 5 and 7 p.m. at the Community Center. There will be an open house between 5 and 5:30 p.m. and a formal presentation and question & answer session starting at 5:30 p.m.
The purpose of the public hearing is to update and gather input about the completed alternative, environmental documentation, impacts, and the intent to acquire property for the proposed improvements.
Not able to attend the Public Hearing? Visit the website, https://bit.ly/iowadotreg6668, from June 17 through July 31 to share your input.