Public Invited to Iowa DOT Hearing in Hinton

Hinton, IA — Please join the Iowa DOT for a Public Hearing to share your thoughts on a proposed project on U.S. 75 in Hinton on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, between 5 and 7 p.m. at the Community Center. There will be an open house between 5 and 5:30 p.m. and a formal presentation and question & answer session starting at 5:30 p.m.