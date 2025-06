NEBRASKA REPORTS FEWER TRAFFIC FATALITIES IN PAST MONTH

THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION REPORTS THAT DURING THE MONTH OF MAY, SIXTEEN PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN TRAFFIC CRASHES ON NEBRASKA ROADWAYS.

THE 16 FATALITIES OCCURRED IN 14 FATAL CRASHES.

FOUR OF THE THIRTEEN VEHICLE OCCUPANTS KILLED WERE NOT USING SEATBELTS, SIX WERE WEARING, AND THREE HAD SEATBELT USAGE MARKED AS UNKNOWN.

FIFTEEN OF THE FATALITIES WERE IN RURAL LOCATIONS.

THERE WERE THREE FATALITIES ON THE INTERSTATE AND THIRTEEN ON OTHER HIGHWAYS.

THREE OF THE FATALITIES WERE MOTORCYCLISTS.

THE OVERALL NUMBER WAS SEVEN FEWER THAN THE 23 FATALITIES IN MAY OF 2024.