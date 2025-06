MELTON DROPS OUT OF IOWA 4TH DISTRICT U.S. HOUSE RACE

RYAN MELTON, THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE IN IOWA’S FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT THE PAST TWO ELECTIONS, HAS SUSPENDED HIS 2026 CAMPAIGN.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

MELTON SAYS HE DOESN’T REGRET A SINGLE MINUTE OF HIS CAMPAIGNING OVER THE PAST SEVERAL YEARS AND IT WAS AN HONOR TO BUILD UP THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY IN AN AREA OF THE STATE THAT’S BEEN DOMINATED BY THE G-O-P.

FEENSTRA, WHO WAS REELECTED LAST YEAR TO A THIRD TERM IN THE U-S-HOUSE, HAS SET UP A COMMITTEE TO EXPLORE A RUN FOR GOVERNOR.

REPUBLICAN LYNN EVANS, A MEMBER OF THE STATE SENATE, ANNOUNCED LAST MONTH THAT HE’S EXPLORING A CAMPAIGN IN IOWA’S FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT.

