DOWNTOWN ART AFFAIR EVENT POSTPONED

THE ART AFFAIR 2025 EVENT WHICH WAS SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 21ST OUTSIDE OF THE

ART SUX GALLERY ON FOURTH STREET BETWEEN PIERCE AND NEBRASKA HAS BEEN POSTPONED.

ORGANIZERS SAY THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR HIGH TEMPERATURES AND WIND ARE THE REASONS FOR THE POSTPONEMENT.

THEY HAVE RESCHEDULED THE EVENT FOR OCTOBER 18TH.

ART AFFAIR HAS BEEN AN IMPORTANT OCCASION FOR RAISING FUNDS FOR THEIR NON-PROFIT ART SUX FOR KIDS, WHICH ALLOWS THEM TO CONTINUE TO OFFER FREE ART CLASSES AND SUPPLIES TO KIDS WHO WOULD OTHERWISE NOT BE ABLE TO AFFORD EITHER.