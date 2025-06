DAKOTA COUNTY TEEN DIES IN ROLLOVER ACCIDENT

A DAKOTA COUNTY TEENAGER HAS DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE ROLLOVER ACCIDENT.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED ABOUT 5:15 P.M. MONDAY A MILE SOUTH OF HOMER, NEBRASKA ON OMAHA AVENUE.

RESPONDERS FOUND A 16-YEAR-OLD FEMALE FROM RURAL HOMER DECEASED AT THE SCENE.

THE TEEN HAD BEEN DRIVING A SIDE-BY-SIDE VEHICLE WHICH LEFT THE ROADWAY AND ROLLED OVER.

THERE WERE NO OTHER OCCUPANTS OF THE VEHICLE.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND NEBRASKA STATE PATROL.