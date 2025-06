CITY COUNCIL APPROVES FIREWORKS ORDINANCE CHANGE

SIOUX CITY’S CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED THE FINAL TWO READINGS TO CHANGE THE LOCAL FIREWORKS ORDINANCE TO BE COMPLIANT WITH THE NEW IOWA LAW REGULATING WHEN FIREWORKS MAY BE USED.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAD EARLIER SIGNED INTO LAW SENATE FILE 303 STATING FIREWORKS MUST BE ALLOWED IN IOWA ON JULY 3, JULY 4, AND DECEMBER 31ST.

CITIES MAY LIMIT USE ON ANY OTHER DAYS IN ACCORDANCE WITH IOWA CODE.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT VOTED NO LAST WEEK ON THE FIRST READING AND STILL QUESTIONS THE STATE TELLING THE CITY WHEN TO ALLOW FIREWORKS:

THIS TIME THE MAYOR VOTED FOR THE CHANGE THOUGH AND TOLD THE COUNCIL TO GET IT OVER WITH ON THE THIRD READING.

BOTH VOTES WERE APPROVED 5-0.