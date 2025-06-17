Award honors American State Bank Sports Complex for service

Sioux Center, IA — The American State Bank Sports Complex, a joint venture between Dordt University and the City of Sioux Center, was honored with a 2025 Iowa Travel Industry Partners (iTIP) Service Excellence award in Winterset. Jeff Zomer, assistant director of the American State Bank Sports Complex, accepted the award.

The Service Excellence Awards recognize businesses and organizations that achieve significant success and growth by providing exceptional customer service. The honor was announced during the iTIP Annual Awards, open to individuals, businesses, and organizations providing tourism and hospitality in Iowa.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition for our commitment to excellent service,” said Trent Roose, director of the American State Bank Sports Complex. “Our team understands outstanding service builds trust, loyalty, and word-of-mouth reputation. Whether it’s helping a renter coordinate tournament details, greeting teams at the door, or following up with guests after a visit, every touchpoint is an opportunity to exceed expectations. We are passionate about supporting every renter and guest who walks through our doors, and we’re grateful to see that effort making a difference in Sioux Center and across Iowa.”

The American State Bank Sports Complex’s visitor-focused service begins with high-quality promotional materials to impact event planners even before they make a booking. Staff makes frequent contact with planners considering an event, including offering personalized tours of the facility. When an event is scheduled, staff sends a personalized welcome packet, anticipating the planner’s needs with information about local restaurants, hotels, and amenities as well as about the Sports Complex. During an event, staff makes frequent touch points to ensure things are running smoothy.

The impact of prioritizing service is undeniable – as the American State Bank Sports Complex’s reputation grows, so do the number of events. The bookings for 2025 outpaced 2024’s bookings by April of this year. The facility will likely welcome more than 250,000 visits through its doors in 2025.

Event planners are sharing their experience in Sioux Center with others.

“American State Bank Sports Complex is a top-notch indoor facility. Trent and his crew run great events and are easy to work with. Teams love playing at American State Bank Sports Complex,.” said Kelly Thorne, Director of Fastpitch Operations for Central Iowa Sports & Iowa USSSA Fastpitch State Director in a testimonial about the facility.

Head SMSU Softball Coach Bailey Bouman, host of a tournament and frequent rentals at the Sports Complex, said she highly recommends the facility to other planners.

“They do a great job communicating and working with us to find available dates as well as being very accommodating once we are there for our event,” Bouman said in a review. “Our experience in working with Trent and those with the American State Bank Sports Complex has been outstanding.”

The American State Bank Sports Complex is a 470-foot by 250-foot air-inflated indoor turf facility. Designed to host athletic competitions and practice, wellness activities, and other events, the venue draws approximately 250,000 visits annually.