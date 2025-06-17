50th Annual Pioneer Valley Days seeking Golf Tournament Teams

Sergeant Bluff, IA — Spots are still available for the Pioneer Valley Days golf tournament! Registration forms can be picked up at the Community Center or City Hall in Sergeant Bluff. This four-person best ball golf tournament will be held at Green Valley Golf Course on Friday, July 18th, 2025.

The event is sponsored by Peoples Bank. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three flight winners. Pin prizes and food will be provided. The deadline to register is July 11th, 2025; the cost to register is $300 per team.