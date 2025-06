THUNE SAYS IRAN HAS BEEN WARNED TO STAY AWAY FROM U.S. TARGETS

PRESIDENT TRUMP IS WARNING IRAN TO STAY AWAY FROM U.S. TARGETS AS IT CONFLICT WITH ISRAEL CONTINUES.

U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER JOHN THUNE OF SOUTH DAKOTA REITERATED THE PRESIDENT’S POINT ON “FOX NEWS SUNDAY:”

IRAN4 OC……….IN THE MIDDLE EAST. :11

THUNE’S COMMENTS ECHOED PRESIDENT TRUMP’S POST ON TRUTH SOCIAL:

IRAN5 OC……DISCUSSIONS. :16

THE PRESIDENT ALSO SAYS THAT THE U.S. COULD “EASILY GET A DEAL DONE BETWEEN IRAN AND ISRAEL, AND END THIS BLOODY CONFLICT.”

THUNE SAYS THAT AMERICA AND ISRAEL VIEW IRAN’S NUCLEAR CAPABILITY AS A NON-STARTER THOUGH.

HE SAYS IRAN WANTS TO TALK ABOUT HOW THEY’RE GOING TO WIPE ISRAEL OFF THE MAP, AND THAT JUST ISN’T SOMETHING THAT THE ISRAELIS CAN ACCEPT. AND SO THIS IS THEIR DECISION TO DEFEND THEMSELVES AND THEIR PEOPLE.

COURTESY FOX NEWS SUNDAY

PHOTO FROM U.S. CONGRESS