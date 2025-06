SUSPECT IN SHOOTINGS OF MINNESOTA LEGISLATORS IN CUSTODY

THE SUSPECT IN THE KILLING OF A MINNESOTA STATE LAWMAKER AND SERIOUSLY WOUNDING ANOTHER EARLY SATURDAY IS NOW IN POLICE CUSTODY AFTER A MANHUNT THAT LASTED NEARLY TWO DAYS.

57-YEAR-OLD VANCE BOELTER WAS CAPTURED ABOUT 50 MILES SOUTHWEST OF MINNEAPOLIS EARLY MONDAY AFTER BEING SPOTTED ON A TRAIL SUNDAY BY A CAMERA.

AUTHORITIES SAY BOELTER WAS ARMED WHEN HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.

BOELTER IS ACCUSED OF KILLING FORMER DEMOCRATIC HOUSE SPEAKER MELISSA HORTMAN AND HER HUSBAND.

HE’S ALSO ACCUSED OF SHOOTING DEMOCRATIC SENATOR JOHN HOFFMAN AND HIS WIFE, WHO ARE RECOVERING.

BOELTER IS FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES, INCLUDING TWO COUNTS OF MURDER AND TWO FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER.