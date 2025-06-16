Rush Hour Connect at Blankenship Paint & Glass this Thursday

North Sioux City, SD — Rush Hour Connect will be held at Blankenship Paint & Glass on Thursday, June 19, 2025 from 4:30 – 6:30 PM. The event will include food from Melting Cow BBQ, cold drinks, and live music.

Founded in 1949, Blankenship Paint & Glass is a third-generation family business that specializes in both paint and custom glass solutions, serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers. They partner with local contractors and suppliers, investing in the next generation of skilled labor. Their long-standing reputation is built on quality work, lasting relationships, and a hands-on approach to every project.

Rush Hour Connect is your fastest meeting of the day giving you a chance to gear down and have fun. Come for 15 minutes or stay for an hour and make some great connections!